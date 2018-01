A busy month for police in Chase

From fights, to stolen vehicles, to a hit and run, RCMP had their hands full in January

Police in Chase were kept busy for the first part of the month with several incidents.

On Jan. 10 a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a vehicle while crossing Shuswap Avenue and Chase Street.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and police believe the driver was unaware the pedestrian had been hit.

According to police, the truck allegedly ran a stop sign and drove over the pedestrian’s foot. The pedestrian was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Police are looking to speak with the driver of a maroon Toyota four-door sedan.

RCMP are also looking for the suspects responsible for stealing a green 1993 Ford F-150 which was left locked in a driveway on Aspen Drive, sometime between Dec. 23-24.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Jan. 5, on Scotch Creek Forest Service Road, after receiving a report of an abandoned vehicle at that location.

Police were called to break up a fight in Celista, at the skating rink in Farrells Field Community Park. According to officers, two groups of men got into a dispute that ended with three of them physically fighting each other.

One man was struck in the face with a skate, while another was hit with a hockey stick. Those involved and witnesses are cooperating with police; however, Crown Counsel is being consulted to determine the appropriate course of action.

Since the incident comments have been made on social media regarding the fight and some comments infer action will be taken against those involved by other members of the public. Police are aware of the comments and are cautioning against any vigilantism.

Then on Jan. 15 police responded to a mischief call on Shepherd Road where it’s alleged several individuals broke into a fenced compound where school buses are kept. Graffiti was written on the outside and inside of a school bus.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

