A dreary long-weekend forecast

Unlike last year, this Canada day weekend is looking cool, cloudy and rainy

The long weekend is upon us and while there will be ample red and white festivities, don’t expect blue skies.

Environment Canada says the weather is looking rather dreary this July long weekend for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

“It is going to be a mixed bag. We have an unsettled system over the B.C. Interior that is going to give us more clouds, and sun and more showers,” says meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“We are starting off the weekend today with some scattered showers and again tomorrow scattered showers with a high of only 21 c.”

On a positive note, Lundquist says Sunday is looking like the best day of the bunch.

“(There will be) a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the mid 20s. It is going to be pretty windy though, so I am thinking that even if it is sunny you’ll want to be prepared to wrap up if you’re going out in the evening.

“Hopefully that wind doesn’t affect the fireworks, too much. Monday we’re back into the showery pattern and cool with a high of only 17 C.”

This may be bad news for beach lovers and boaters, but great news for wildfire conditions.

“It was drier at the beginning of the month and we have not caught up yet so we really do need the rain to catch up to normal. Unfortunately that means rain over the next few days.”

Lundquist says anticipated spring-like temperatures are below average.

“The average for this time of year is in the mid 20s. So for it to go from the high 30s, down to the low 20s and into the teens for highs is really a shock for us,” explains Lundquist. “But, it is not unheard of for this time of year.”

He could not yet comment on whether June’s weather was notable year over year, but he felt it was statistically near an average month.

“The numbers are not in yet, but I think we will end up seeing that we had some really hot periods and cooler periods so it will work out to about average,” says Lundquist. “I don’t think we will go over average for precipitation over the next couple days either.”

He adds that this cooler system will not stick around long as the long-range forecast shows hot weather and sunshine returning at the end of the next week.

“I am feeling a little grouchy as a weather forecaster, but the best day is looking to be Canada Day and I hope that sticks,” adds Lundquist.

“Expect it to be cool, rainy and unsettled and plan for that. That way, if it is better than we forecast we won’t be disappointed and if it is as bad as we say, you’re ready for it.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”
Next story
UPDATED: Police confirm identities of remains found near Ucluelet, homicide suspected

Just Posted

Revelstoke environmental society urges city to protect blue herons

The North Columbia Environmental Society has voiced concerns of protective measures for… Continue reading

Photographer snaps ‘disturbing’ photo as bird offers chick a plastic bite

Wildlife photographer laments proliferation of litter in Salmon Arm Bay

A dreary long-weekend forecast

Unlike last year, this Canada day weekend is looking cool, cloudy and rainy

Revelstoke RCMP seeking missing person John Cunliffe

The Revelstoke Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment is seeking the public’s assistance… Continue reading

Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Rocket finds a friend, Rosie, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Langley group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Which Okanagan rib sauce will reign supreme?

Penticton Western News enters the Penticton Rotary Ribfest sauce competition

Most Read