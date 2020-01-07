A look at the ten most valuable homes in Revelstoke

The most valuable residential property in Revelstoke is at 27-2080 Mackenzie Crt at $4.7 million and is right beside Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The residence is a ski chalet known as Bighorn and operated by CMH Heliskiing. Bighorn has eight staterooms with a balcony, a great room with a log fireplace, indoor spa and sauna, hot tub, home cinema, private helipad, and private chef. According to their website they have been voted ‘Worlds Best Ski Chalet’ at the World Ski Awards for the past four years. Guests can either go heliskiing, right from the garden or ride a neighbouring lift to the top of the ski hill with the longest run. Price per night are approximate as and range from $3,200 upwards per person per day, based on a five day stay. Prices include heliskiing and trips are fully customizable. The property is also the fourth most expensive in the Kootenay Columbias.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

BC Assessment released their property values this month and the list revealed the ten most valuable homes in the Revelstoke area.

Out of a list for the 100 top valued residential homes for the Kootenay Columbia, which extends from Cranbrook to Nelson to Revelstoke, 12 homes around Revelstoke are included.

Seven of the 12 homes are on 2080 Mackenzie Crt, which is next to the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. However, while the other five homes on the list increased in value from the year prior, these seven properties lost value.

In 2017, there were only two properties on the list for the 100 top valued residential homes for the Kootenay Columbia, one of which was 29-2080 Mackenzie Crt. That property is now the third priciest in Revelstoke.

Ramaish Shah, deputy assessor for the Kootenay Columbia Region at BC Assessment, said Revelstoke is seeing an influx of large, modern homes being built over recent years, which is contributing to them being on the top valued lists.

Overall, Revelstoke saw a 10 per cent increase in assessed property values since last year, while provincially the numbers dipped by 2.5 per cent.

1. 27-2080 Mackenzie Crt

The residence is a ski chalet known as Bighorn.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $4.7 million and located right beside Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The residence is a ski chalet known as Bighorn. Bighorn has eight staterooms with a balcony, a great room with a log fireplace, indoor spa and sauna, hot tub, home cinema, private helipad, and private chef. According to their website they have been voted ‘Worlds Best Ski Chalet’ at the World Ski Awards for the past four years. Guests can either go heliskiing, right from the garden or ride a neighbouring lift to the top of the ski hill with the longest run. Price per night are approximate as and range from $3,200 upwards per person per day, based on a five day stay. Prices include heliskiing and trips are fully customizable. The property is also the fourth most expensive in the Kootenay Columbias.

2. 3671 Catherwood Rd

The property has horse stables, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on 8.38 acres of land. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $3.1 million. The property has horse stables, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on 8.38 acres of land. The home was built in 2013.

3. 29-2080 Mackenzie Crt

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

This residence is assessed at $2.8 million. The home was built in 2009, has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

4. 31-2080 Mackenzie Crt

The property operates as the Flying Moose Chalet.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.7 million. The property operates as the Flying Moose Chalet, which opened this year but was built in 2011. The chalet has a private helipad, eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and can fit 20 people. There’s a massage room with steam shower, gourmet kitchen and even a mudroom. To rent the lodge it costs $8,000 per night.

5. 3452 Catherwood Rd

While the building is worth $226,000, the land is valued at almost $2.4 million. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.6 million. It’s all about location location location as this property is right beneath the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. While the building is worth $226,000, the land is valued at almost $2.4 million. The property includes 39.3 acres. The home was built in 1935, has three bedrooms and one bath.

6. 4785 Airport Way

The home was built in 2003. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.6 million. The home was built in 2003, has four bedrooms and six baths. The size of the property is 10 acres. The home was purchased in 2017 for $3.7 million.

7. 1760 Westerburg Rd

The home was built in 2015. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.5 million. The home was built in 2015 and includes four bedrooms, five baths and sits on 9 acres of land.

8. 22-2080 Mackenzie Crt

The home has six bedrooms and seven baths. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.3 million. The home has six bedrooms and seven baths.

9. 1944 Leidloff Rd

The property operates as Whiteworth Lodge. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.2 million. The property operates as Whiteworth Lodge. The residence includes a double-sides wood burning fire place, which is enhanced by a illuminated seven foot tall Onyx rock surround.

10. 13-2080 Mackenzie Crt

The home was built in 2008. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The property is assessed at $2.1 million. The home was built in 2008 and includes five bedrooms and four baths.

