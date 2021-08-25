A look behind the scenes at the highway expansion between Revelstoke and Alberta

Crews pouring substructure concrete in the expansion of the highway. (BC Ministry of Transportation) Behind the scenes at the construction at the Illecillewaet Brake Check. (BC Ministry of Transportation)

Construction on Highway 1 is working to provide travellers heading east of Revelstoke with a less congested and safer route.

A portion of the highway 42 km’s east of Revelstoke is under construction to improve safety and efficiency for users of the highway, and provide vehicle storage during avalanche control and avalanche events.

The project will look to expand the existing brake-check area. Once completed, it will be able to accommodate 15 trucks at a time.

The project will also four-lane a 2 km portion of the highway in order to increase vehicle storage during winter and to improve passing opportunities year-round. A turn-around will also be installed to offer trucks and cars the ability to choose an alternate route.

Construction is ongoing, and the project is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

READ MORE: Home improvement: An update on BC Housing’s projects in Revelstoke

READ MORE: 500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaConstructionRevelstokeTransportationTrucksVehicles