A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Susan Mackie, general manager of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, accepting entries for the 22nd annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest. Held at the Mall at Piccadilly, this year’s competition received over 40 entries into three categories: berry pies, cherry pies and apple pies. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

There was something delicious in the air at the Mall at Piccadilly this Saturday, Feb. 24 as the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum put on their 22nd annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest.

Over 40 pies were entered under three categories, apple pies, cherry pies and berry pies. Each pie needed to be made 100% from scratch in order to be entered into the contest and it was clear just by looking at them that these were no off-the-shelf bits of baking!

Spectators gathered in droves to make hungry eyes at the scrumptious morsels lining the tables in the mall’s centre court, waiting patiently, or perhaps not-so-patiently, for their chance at tasting a slice of whichever pie caught their eye. Tastings were not available until after the judging and auction had taken place.

Three prizes were awarded to the top pie bakers in the Shuswap by the end of the judging ceremony. Bertha Norrish took home first prize for her apple pie, Bonnie Peterson snagged second with her cherry pie and Mary Rohey walked away with third prize for her bumbleberry entry.

Those who placed among the top three in previous year’s competitions were invited to submit pies for auction, with proceeds going toward the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. 2018’s pie auction brought in nearly $50,000 from generous members of the community who were willing to pay extravagant prices knowing that their money was going towards a good cause.

Spectators were able to taste any pie entered into the competition for $2.50 a slice, with proceeds also going to the Heritage Village.

In addition to the pie contest, the Mall at Piccadilly hosted a silent auction and a number of booths where local collectors and museums could display artifacts from the past. There was also a significant display of information surrounding Salmon Arm’s heritage, highlighting significant moments in the town’s history and showcasing many historical photos of the area.

Deborah Chapman, curator of the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, presents a pie as auctioneer Dave Atsma solicits bids from the crowd. The total proceeds of the auctioned pies totalled up to nearly $50,000, with one pie baked by the Shuswap Pie Company going for $5,200. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The winners of this year’s Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest accept their ribbons and rolling pins on the stage at the Mall at Piccadilly. First place went to Bertha Norish (left) for her apple pie, second place went to Bonnie Peterson (centre) for her cherry pie, and third place wen to Mary Rohey (right) for her bumbleberry pie. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Anyone checking out the Heritage Week celebrations were encouraged to enter a bid into the silent auction at the Mall at Piccadilly. Prizes included various merchandise from sponsor businesses, as well as services such as two hours of welding fabrication work or a massage. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)