Okanagan summer camp teaches kids how to program robots

EdgeMakers STEM camp showcased their robot presentations Friday

Kids are getting a taste of technology at local summer camps this year.

Two week-long summer camps taught students how to code a robot to carry out human-like functions while another camp educated them about underwater ecosystems.

Students ages five to 15 who participated in EdgeMakers STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) camp presented their robot programming skills on Friday.

“The showcase is my favourite part of teaching summer camps as it brings me so much joy watching future engineers, programmers, and coders beaming with pride as they display their hard work to the rest of the class and their parents,” said Tyson Weir, managing director of STEM Learning Lab B.C.

READ MORE: Kids try engineering at UBCO summer camps

“We got to learn voice recognition, speech recognition and we coded them to learn movements and dances,” said camp participant Edward Suliman.

“We could also program the robot’s eyes to turn specific colours and shapes, it’s called block coding,” said STEM participant George Suliman.

Students used the computers to program the movement of the robot which taught them about counterbalancing. Because the robots are top-heavy, the coding would have to be correct or the robot could have a crash landing.

“We found it really difficult to figure out how to work the (robot’s) arm,” said camp participant Jayme MacLean.

One student who plans to be an engineer said that he was blown away by the camp.

“I think it’s amazing how far technology has come from when it first started, at the beginning of the camp we watch prosthetic limbs and how they started off and now when you have one, you can feel what that prosthetic arm is feeling,” said Brady MacLean.

READ MORE: STEM summer camps focus on math, science learning

EdgeMakers 2019 STEM camps teamed with UBC Okanagan, iSTAND and NSERC in Kelowna to be able to have a place to host students.

Other types of camps EdgeMakers runs are engineering, LEGO Mindstorms, wearable technology, drones and 3D modelling.

For more information on STEM and future camps check out the ‘Stem Learning Lab.’

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy
Next story
Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

Okanagan summer camp teaches kids how to program robots

EdgeMakers STEM camp showcased their robot presentations Friday

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Okanagan swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Most Read