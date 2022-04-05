The Winfield Bakery will be restored after a fire forced it to close March 10, 2022

A win for Winfield Bakery: building to be restored

“The Winfield Bakery will be restored and we will move back into our location.”

The Winfield Bakery will reopen in its old location, though owner Tammy Kenney just isn’t sure of the timeline yet.

“We received indication today that the floor can be saved,” Kenney said. “That means we only need to get a roof on and then the interior… The Winfield Bakery will be restored and we will move back into our location.”

The bakery was forced to close after a fire damaged the building on March 10.

Kenney couldn’t express enough her gratitude to the community for donating to both Go Fund Me pages, one for the staff that lost their jobs and the other to help with a rebuild.

In the meantime, the bakery is searching for a temporary location. “We don’t care, we just need about 1,500 square feet,” Kenney said.

She did note that they need a space where they can have a deep fryer with proper ventilation.

“We will be reopening, there is no question. It’s just a very, very hard journey.”

READ MORE: 30 people filming Winfield Bakery fire, only 1 call to 911

READ MORE: Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire

