Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

Smoke was spotted coming from the home on Leathead Road

Update 4:30 p.m.:

A blaze at a vacant building on Leathead Road is being considered suspicious by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Smoke from the building was reported at around 1 p.m. and fire crews quickly extinguished the original fire.

The fire extended into the crawl space and an adjacent wall, which required cutting to get at. Fire crews opened up the floor area to check for further extensions of the fire.

Two engines, a rescue and a command unit along with 11 fire personnel responded along with RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service.

Original Story:

Fire crews are responding to a report of smoke coming from an abandoned building off Leathead Road in Kelowna.

Smoke was first reported at about 1 p.m. on Monday.

Leathead Road is being reduced to one lane while emergency crews are on scene.

No visible flames are coming from the structure but smoke could be seen pouring from boarded-up windows.

Firefighters are using a chainsaw to enter the building.

FortisBC is being called to the scene as is BC Ambulance.

A fire in an abandoned property on Leathead Road has reduced traffic to a single lane. #Kelowna #fire pic.twitter.com/okwOHIIIGe — Brennan Phillips (@BrennanPhilli11) December 13, 2021

