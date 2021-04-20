Abbotsford nurse Kendall Skuta recently shared a photo of what she said is her breaking point during the pandemic. She urged everyone to follow public orders and take COVID-19 more seriously. (Instagram)

Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

An Abbotsford nurse has taken to social media to express the serious nature and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendall Skuta, a nurse at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, shared a photo on Tuesday on Instagram of what she called her breaking point of the pandemic.

Skuta, a 2013 Rick Hansen Secondary School grad, has been a nurse for four years and also works at the Abbotsford COVID-19 testing site at the University of the Fraser Valley.

The post and photo were from earlier this month after she had just witnessed a COVID-19 patient go into cardiac arrest. CPR was performed on the man for 35 minutes, but he did not survive. Prior to contracting COVID-19 he had no respiratory or cardiac issues. Skuta said the man was under 60 years old.

His wife was contacted with the news, a phone call that Skuta herself has to make many times during the pandemic.

“The amount of death I’ve seen in the last year weighs on me every day,” she stated in the post. “I can’t count the number of times I’ve ran to a bathroom or an empty stock room to take 5 minutes to cry by myself behind my mask. But after those five minutes, I have to pick myself up and do my job.”

Skuta said for the mental health of herself and her colleagues, she is urging the public to take the virus seriously and follow all public health recommendations.

“Please, I’m begging you all,” she added. “Stay home, wear a mask, and get vaccinated if you’re eligible. We are all exhausted, and I don’t know how much more pain my heart can take.”

