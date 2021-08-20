Abbotsford strangers to sisters reunite with two other half-sisters

Beth and Shayna Davison spend the weekend with sisters they have never met after DNA discovery

Abbotsford strangers to sisters Shayna Davison (left, seated) and Beth Davison (right, standing) welcomed sisters Rosemary and Katrina for a reunion earlier this month. (Submitted)

The Abbotsford women who went from strangers to sisters finally met their two other half-sisters in a whirlwind reunion, which began on Aug. 13.

Beth Davison’s sister Rosemary came to Abbotsford from Saskatoon, while Shayna Davison’s sister Katrina arrived from St. Catharines to finally all meet up for the first time ever.

Earlier this year, Shayna and Beth learned through DNA research initiated by Shayna’s niece that they share the same father. In an unusual twist, the two had been neighbours and spoken many times over the years without knowing they were actually half-sisters.

Shayna and Beth picked up Katrina and Rosemary at the Abbotsford International Airport on Friday (Aug. 13) night and then spent Saturday (Aug. 14) in White Rock. Sunday (Aug. 15) was spent at Hayward Lake and Monday (Aug. 16) was a relaxed day and dinner at Shayna’s.

Katrina and Rosemary returned home on Tuesday (Aug. 17), but Beth said it was an incredible weekend.

“We all thought it was an amazing weekend,” she told The News. “It was a beautiful time and everyone got along great.”

Beth said she was surprised at how many people were aware her family’s story after being featured in The News. Beth and Shayna were featured on the front page of the Aug. 12 edition of The News and she noted that the online version of the story reached all across the continent. She also told The News they have been recognized several times walking around Abbotsford.

Beth added that the weekend was made very special by some of the great service they received at local establishments. Cosmos Greek Restaurant in White Rock and the Abbotsford Tim Hortons on Abbotsford Way both made it a memorable weekend.

“They [Cosmos] went totally out of their way for us on Saturday,” she said. “They had a table that was reserved and as soon as they heard about our story they unreserved it and made space for us.”

She said Tim Hortons also accommodated them with over 20 drinks shortly after they arrived. Beth also thanked her children and husband for all they did this weekend in making it a weekend to remember for everyone.

Beth said this will definitely not be the last time the four sisters meet up, as there are already plans to meet up over Christmas later this year. She added they also plan to gather in Ontario over Labour Day weekend in 2022.

