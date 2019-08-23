The Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed throughout September at certain sections while erosion mitigation work is being done. (File photo)

Access to Okanagan Rail Trail to be limited by erosion work

The work will be done throughout September but won’t begin before the Labour Day weekend

The Okanagan Rail Trail will be partially closed at times throughout the month of September while erosion repair work is being done.

The Regional District North Okanagan’s portion of the trail will have days with only one-way pedestrian and biking traffic, and no access to certain stretches for up to 10 hours at a time. However, the trail will remain open after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all hours on weekends.

The work won’t begin until after the Labour Day long weekend, but the site will be mobilized on Sept. 3.

Special events such as the Okanagan Rail Ride (slated for the same month) will not be affected, according to the District. The work is to be finished by Sept. 30, meaning it also won’t affect the Kokanee salmon runs.

Read More: Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The District said they typically prefer to give more advance notice of closures like this, but they received the final permits for the work on Wednesday and were given the month of September to finish the job.

The District has been pursuing the permits for the last few years, with past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake causing “serious damage” to the Rail Trail.

“Every wave that touches the side of the path takes sand and materials with it, and over time, the pathway becomes narrower,” said District Communications Officer Ashley Gregerson in a Thursday release.

“With less room for two-way pedestrian and bike traffic, safety issues mount and the risk for potential injury rise.”

A more detailed construction schedule is expected to be released sometime around Aug. 30. Updates will be posted at www.rdno.ca/ORTwork.

More erosion mitigation will be done on narrow sections this winter, when fewer people will be on the trail. The work on those sections is outlined in the RDNO’s 2020 capital budget.

Read More: UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at Okanagan residence

Just Posted

Photos: Car flips in vehicle crash within Revelstoke city limits

The incident occurred roughly around 6 pm

Highways in and out of Revelstoke close

Highway 1 is now open to single alternative traffic, but Highway 23 south is closed

NDP bring Green New Deal to the Kootenays

MPs Wayne Stetski and Peter Julian held climate change talks in Nelson, Cranbrook and Revelstoke

Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Construction of the campground was announced in 2016 and it was expected to open this year

Grizzly bear and off-leash dog encounters have caused some trails to be closed to dogs in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Though dogs aren’t prohibited on all of the trails they must always be on leash

Grass fire breaks out on highway south of Vernon

Highway 97 traffic slowed as firefighters snuff grass fire

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at Okanagan residence

RCMP executed warrant at a Vernon home for second time in a month

Wildfire sparks beside Highway 3 west of Keremeos

A wildfire on the side of Highway 3 just west of Keremeos… Continue reading

Summerland relaunches net metering program

Event open house will be held Aug. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m in Arena Banquet Room

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Jaws of Life used to rescue driver in North Okanagan crash

Single-vehicle MVI causes traffic delays on Highway 6

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Most Read