UPDATE: Traffic now moving following accident near Enderby

Both drivers taken to hospital following crash near Highway 97B junction

Air ambulance was called into Enderby Monday afternoon for an accident on Highway 97 A.

Emergency crews were on scene at what some are describing as a “bad accident” in front of the mill in Enderby.

Traffic was backed up in both directions following the accident, which took place around 3 p.m. Dec. 30. The highway was reportedly closed for approximately an hour, but traffic is now moving.

Both drivers have been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries. One woman was air lifted following what a witness describes as a medical emergency where the centre line was crossed.

DriveBC has not reported a closure but does say that there is limited visibility with fog on Highway 97 from Vernon to Sicamous.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Traffic is backed up along Highway 97A near the Enderby Mill due to an accident Monday afternoon. (Submitted Photo)

