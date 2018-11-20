Maintenance will close one lane of the Bruhn Bridge from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29-August 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Accident closes one lane of the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The bridge is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

Drive BC reports that traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Bruhn Bridge and Gill Ave in Sicamous has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident.

Related:$224.5 million announced for Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Witnesses on scene say the delay is caused by an accident on the bridge itself but traffic is moving through quickly. According to one witness the vehicles involved have already been removed from the scene and there is damage to the railings on both sides of the bridge.

