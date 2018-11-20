Accident closes one lane of the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

Drive BC reports that traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Bruhn Bridge and Gill Ave in Sicamous has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident.
Witnesses on scene say the delay is caused by an accident on the bridge itself but traffic is moving through quickly. According to one witness the vehicles involved have already been removed from the scene and there is damage to the railings on both sides of the bridge.
