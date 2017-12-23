Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Two accidents are stalling traffic this afternoon on the Coquihalla Highway.

The accidents occurred at approximately 1 p.m. heading northbound between Merritt and Coldwater Road.

Traffic is backed up and DriveBC is reporting the right lane is blocked.

According to DriveBC, the accidents are located at Coldwater Road and Kane Valley Road.

Expect significant traffic delays.

