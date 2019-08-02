Oscar Arfmann is on trial for the 2017 murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Defence lawyers for the man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Abbotsford says he had no motive to pull the trigger.

Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Oscar Arfmann, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. John Davidson in 2017.

The case is being heard by judge alone at the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Arfmann’s lawyer, Martin Peters, says there isn’t a “scintilla” of evidence linking Arfmann to Davidson, or any other Abbotsford police officer, before the shooting.

He says the Crown’s case depends on conflicting witness accounts indicating suspicion, but not proof.

The Crown has argued Arfmann ambushed the 53-year-old officer as he got out of his vehicle, shooting him twice from behind.

It alleges Arfmann stole a vehicle two days earlier and shot at the dealership managers who confronted him, left the area briefly, then returned and shot Davidson when he arrived.

Witnesses identified a black Mustang and man wearing a black leather jacket with a gun at the scene of the shooting, and that proves he’s guilty, the Crown alleges.

But Peters argues there was too much variation in witness descriptions of the shooter to be sure, including one witness who reported the shooter had short curly hair, not Arfmann’s shoulder-length mostly straight hairstyle.

“There is not a single witness who can say, ‘It was Mr. Arfmann who did it,’” says lawyer Frances Mahon, who is part of a legal team defending Arfmann.

Mahon also questioned the Crown’s assertion that the rifle accepted as the murder weapon was linked to Arfmann.

READ MORE: Witnesses in Const. Davidson murder case didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Arfmann’s DNA was found only on a small area of the gun and, since he was bleeding profusely at the time of his arrest, it’s possible that DNA was transferred by an officer at the scene, she says.

None of Davidson’s blood was found on Arfmann, nor was Arfmann’s DNA confirmed on bullet casings found at the scene, Mahon says.

“The Crown’s case is really only as strong as the foundation it rests on,” Mahon says. “We say it is not so solid as it appears at first glance.”

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan non-profit helps people with disabilities explore the outdoors
Next story
Building planned for West Summerland Station site

Just Posted

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

To Nelson from Revelstoke: by water and land

Two athletes with spinal cord injuries recently completed the 250 km journey

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart leaves B.C. Liberal caucus as donation examined

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart wrote to Elections B.C.

Doe, a deer: Revelstoke teen’s wildlife photo printed nationally

She just got her photo of a white-tailed deer in a Canadian Geographic magazine

Impaired driving, drug violations, vehicle theft higher in Revelstoke compared to province

While Revelstoke has less crime overall compared to the rest of B.C, some incidents are common

Okanagan non-profit helps people with disabilities explore the outdoors

CRIS Adaptive Adventures hikes Kalamoir Park

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Okanagan male model to represent Canada in international contest

Adonis Jocsing will go up against 19 other men for top prize

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Building planned for West Summerland Station site

Project will commemorate history of rail travel in region

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after assault in Courtenay

Okanagan resident falls victim to fraud

RCMP investigating elaborate phone scam

Most Read