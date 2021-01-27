Colton Jacob Thorsen. (Facebook)

Colton Jacob Thorsen. (Facebook)

Accused Osoyoos shooter to be tried by judge

Colton Jacob Thorsen is charged with attempted murder stemming from an October 2020 incident

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TIMES-CHRONICLE

The man accused of a shooting in Osoyoos in October has elected to be tried by a judge in Supreme Court.

Colton Jacob Thorsen, 24, is facing a charge of attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of pointing a firearm relating to an Oct. 11, 2020 incident at a residence in Osoyoos.

On Oct. 11 around 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of 70th Avenue. Police reported a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos arrived at the residence of a 21-year-old man, also from Osoyoos, and shot him after an ongoing dispute between the two.

RCMP said the suspect fled the area on foot and was later arrested on Oct. 13, 2020.

Thorsen, through defence counsel Michael Patterson, elected to be tried by a judge alone in Supreme Court in Penticton following a brief hearing on Jan. 27 in Penticton provincial court. A one-day preliminary hearing, which has yet to be scheduled, will have three witnesses: complainants Dylan Mulgrew, 21, and Nathaniel Westergreen as well as one police officer.

Thorsen was granted bail on Dec. 21, 2020.

A Facebook post purportedly written by Thorsen on Oct. 13, 2020 which remains public as of Jan. 27, states: “Yo just to clear everything up with everyone you got till tomorrow after noon till I get 25 years in the pen.”

READ MORE: Osoyoos man in court for alleged shooting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case at Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart
Next story
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary of liberation online amid pandemic

Just Posted

Kevin Dorrius, general manager at Community Futures Revelstoke, presents Revelstoke local Jane McNab with the Volunteer of the Year Award for Revelstoke. (Submitted)
Community Futures planning September conference

Final decisions will be made in July depending on the state of the pandemic and vaccinations

A pair of Okanagan Regional Library reference librarians have created a podcast called Hard Cover that takes a zany but informative look at books, libraries and librarians. (File photo)
Okanagan reference librarians produce quirky podcast

Davin Helkenberg and Peter Critchley are behind Hard Cover

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City supports Crown Land application to improve Jordan River trail

The Alpine Club of Canada has applied to maintain and upgrade the trail

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

The Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop donated items to the Hospice Society’s care cart. (Submitted/Hospice Society)
Hospice Society thanks contributors to Hospice on Wheels cart

When volunteers couldn’t visit the society introduced a care cart

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

A 29-year-old Abbotsford woman twice crashed her car near Princeton on Saturday,… Continue reading

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Lesley Lutes, UBCO professor of psychology and director of the Centre for Obesity and Well-being Research Excellence. (Submitted)
UBCO psychologist part of Bell Let’s Talk virtual panel tonight at 6 p.m.

Panel will talk about coping under the stress of this pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vaseux Lake in winter. (Facebook)
Dogs rescued after falling through Okanagan Lake

Good Samaritans saved the trapped dogs

A Cougar was caught on camera at a Coldstream Estates residence early Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Brad Thomas photo)
VIDEO: Cougar caught on camera in Coldstream

A Coldstream Estates resident captured early-morning footage Wednesday

Most Read