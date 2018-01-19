Colin Martin has pleaded not guilty in U.S. court to charge relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation. File photo

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Colin Martin continues to fight allegations relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation

Accused drug smuggler Colin Martin has pleaded not guilty in U.S. court to a charge relating to a cross-border drug smuggling operation.

The U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office in Seattle confirmed Martin had entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Martin turned himself in to Canadian authorities in December after unsuccessful attempts at appealing a Supreme Court of Canada decision that he be extradited to the U.S. for prosecution in relation to an alleged conspiracy to traffic cocaine, marijuana and MDMA or ecstasy.

Martin is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. The charge stems from arrests relating to a cross-border drug-smuggling operation that allegedly took place between 2007 and 2009.

Martin’s trial is expected to take place in March.

