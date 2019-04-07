This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)

Accused test taker in college scandal plans to plead guilty

If convicted Mark Riddell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

Documents show a Florida prep school administrator accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a nationwide scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and others for college entrance will change his plea to guilty.

Court papers filed in federal court in Boston show Mark Riddell plans to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

READ MORE: Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

If he had been convicted, Riddell could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the agreement, prosecutors are recommending incarceration and a fine at the “low end” of guidelines. Riddell will have to forfeit almost $240,000 that he earned from the scheme.

Others charged in the scandal include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man injured in jump from his stolen truck as suspects fled
Next story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

Just Posted

Being a constituency assistant isn’t about politics: it’s about community

Constituency assistants are non-partisan and employees of the legislative assembly of B.C

Some power at the resort while the city will see rain today

Revelstoke Mountain Resort got 14 cm in the last 24 hours

Help the hummingbirds this spring

Check out these helpful hummingbird hints from the North Okanagan Naturalists Club

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Vernon Vipers surprised with welcome home

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus arrive home after securing their spot to play in the Fred Page Cup championship.

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

Kelowna man injured in jump from his stolen truck as suspects fled

The grey 2005 Chevrolet Silverado is still outstanding

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

Woman climbs through passenger window and continues attepts to flee after being boxed in by police

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

Penticton’s Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

The competition is a part of the upcoming Great Okanagan Beer Festival

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Most Read