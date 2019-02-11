Screenshot of the ad photo: Gen Illman

Ad looking for puppies and kittens to eat upsets pet lovers

The ad on a local website is looking to buy pets by the pound to raise and eat

An advertisement on a local website has sparked online fervour.

A classified ad, that has since been removed, is asking for puppies and kittens to be donated for food.

“Looking to provide a loving humane organic home for unwanted cats and dogs. Will pay top price per pound. Best quality of care and food provided. Free range of farm and home. Lots of love and attention. We are looking to use them as an ethical source of meat for our family. Slaughter is humane and quick after a very good life. All care and slaughter will be performed in accordance to Canadian law (although we pride ourselves in exceeding expectations),” reads the ad that was posted Feb 8.

Several people have expressed disgust, and sadness about the post.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

READ ALSO: Kelowna Ribfest launch faces animal rights protest

“I did, however, call the cruelty hotline and unfortunately what they are doing is legal as long as they are euthanized humanely,” said Joy Wilford in a comment on the post.

As long as the animals are killed quickly and in a way that minimizes distress, according to animaljustice.ca.

The Kelowna BC SPCA branch manager, Sean Hogan said he doesn’t agree with the practice, regardless of legality.

“I have had a few phone calls from the concerned public about seeing an ad like this, which makes sense. It is not an acceptable practice in Canada, I don’t care if it’s legal. It’s not anything I ever want to see in this community, it devalues animals and the many pets that benefit from being in a loving guardian relationship,” said Hogan.

Hogan hopes that the ad wasn’t created for shock value and that in the future there will be stronger checks of animal-related advertisements. The BC SPCA, Kelowna Branch, called the website immediately Friday after it was alerted about the ad to ensure it was taken down.

“Clearly we are dealing with someone who knows what they are doing with the design of the ad … they clearly knew how to word the title and subject to make it sound like they were really in the market for puppies and kittens,” said Hogan.

