Adding a dimension: Revelstoke Fabrication Lab brings big ideas to life

A local non-profit organization is creating a space where individuals and businesses can bring their big ideas to life–from design to the final product.

The Revelstoke Fabrication Lab has opened their new space in the Revelstoke Innovation Centre, above the Visitors’ Information Centre, as a space for the community to have access to the latest in digital design and fabrication technology.

The laser cutter on site at the fab lab. The machine has the ability to cut and etch 2D and 3D objects. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The equipment at the Fab Lab, including three state-of-the-art 3D printers, two UV lamps for curing creations made in printers, and a laser cutter used to cut 2D and 3D objects with incredible accuracy. The equipment at the lab is valued at approximately $100,000, according to Hayley Johnson at the Fab Lab.

Johnson, alongside the rest of the team at the Fab Lab, are not only creating a space for creation of projects, but a space to learn about the next generation technology that people in a community this size would not generally have access to.

3D map of Revelstoke at LUNA Reimagined was created by the machines at the Fab Lab. The map, to be installed at city hall, engages the community by giving them a visual medium to view upcoming projects and building density. (Contributed by Hayley Johnson)

In the past, local businesses would have to outsource projects to Trail or Calgary, the closest locations with a lab of similar size, with an industrial grade printer and the same level of machines.

Another focus for the staff at the lab is providing programs for children in the area to better educate them on software that will be used in the future and help them become technologically proficient and catch up with their piers in the city who already have access to similar technology.

A Minecraft camp for kids put on by the members of the Fab Lab, offered in partnership with Okanagan College. In the future, the Fab Lab will look to hire a high school student to run similar camps, involving more members of the community. (Contributed by Hayley Johnson)

A recent camp run by the Fab Lab seen kids build robots, then print weapons for the bots in the machines on site, then battled the robots with their classmates. The camp taught the theory of creating 3D objects and also engaged students with something that they would be interested in and could engage them.

“We’re watching kids who are new to the technology and never even touched it before come in and learn, and then are able to independently create stuff,” said Dylan Hardy, a board member with the Fab Lab.

A Revelstoke student operating a robot with the Fab Lab society. (Contributed by Hayley Johnson)

Becoming a member at the Fab Lab gives access to the programs, equipment and the opportunity to become proficient with technology that is standard in the industry by working alongside the tech experts on site. Memberships are dealt with on a monthly basis.

Those who become proficient have the opportunity to become instructors themselves.

To learn more about the Fabrication Lab and to become a member, visit www.revelstokeideafactory.ca.

