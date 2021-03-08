Additional closures announced to Trans-Canada east of Golden

Additional closures will be needed in May as a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors has issued a notification that construction as a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will require additional extended (multi-day) closures of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden.

Additional closures to the highway will occur from May 17-21, May 25-28 and May 31-June 1 during the spring 2021 shoulder season.

Originally, the highway was slotted for closure between April 12 and May 14, before re-opening for the summer.

Partial closures are already underway, with daily single-lane closures from Golden Donald Upper Rd 2 km east of Golden to Yoho Bridge, occurring from 9 am to 3 p.m. MST during weekdays.

Lengthier closures are expected to start on March 15, with the Ministry of Transportation saying that closures of up to two hours on weekdays may be needed, occurring in late morning, early afternoon or early evening to avoid peak travel times.

Overnight closures are expected to start in mid-march as well, which will last up to nine hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. MST.

When the highway is closed, traffic will be re-route through radium via Highways 93 and 95.

