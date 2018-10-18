General Voting Day is Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the City of Revelstoke Community Centre located at 600 Campbell Avenue from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m (File Photo).

Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

According to the City of Revelstoke advance polling for the current municipal election was a success.

Voters in Revelstoke had the opportunity to vote on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 prior to the general election on Oct. 20.

READ MORE: Voting in Revelstoke: Where, when and what you need

Roughly 900 people went to advance polls according to the City.

This is the first time the City of Revelstoke has used an electronic voting system.

READ MORE: Proposed election bylaw in Revelstoke restricts size of campaign signs

“It’s been very very smooth,” says Dawn Low, Director of Corporate Administration at the City of Revelstoke.

“It flows better [with the electronic voting system] and people can sit in private to vote and not at the end of a table and are not rushed.”

READ MORE: Nominations in for Revelstoke municipal election

Low says the votes after the election will be easier to count. In the past, it may have taken between five to seven hours to declare winners, now it should only take 1.5 hours.

“Unless there’s a glitch,” says Low.

General Voting Day is Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the City of Revelstoke Community Centre located at 600 Campbell Avenue from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Previous story
Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists
Next story
Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

Just Posted

VIDEO TOUR: Eagle Pass Lodge recognized at Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards

Eagle Pass Heli Skiing’s lodge is located south of Revelstoke on Highway 23

Columbia Shuswap Regional District establishing junior firefighter program

Aimed at youth 15-17 in Columbia Shuswap region to help with training and potential recruitment

Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read