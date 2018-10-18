Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

General Voting Day is Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the City of Revelstoke Community Centre located at 600 Campbell Avenue from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m (File Photo).

According to the City of Revelstoke advance polling for the current municipal election was a success.

Voters in Revelstoke had the opportunity to vote on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 prior to the general election on Oct. 20.

Roughly 900 people went to advance polls according to the City.

This is the first time the City of Revelstoke has used an electronic voting system.

“It’s been very very smooth,” says Dawn Low, Director of Corporate Administration at the City of Revelstoke.

“It flows better [with the electronic voting system] and people can sit in private to vote and not at the end of a table and are not rushed.”

Low says the votes after the election will be easier to count. In the past, it may have taken between five to seven hours to declare winners, now it should only take 1.5 hours.

“Unless there’s a glitch,” says Low.

