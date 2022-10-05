Advanced polls are open Oct. 5, and Oct. 12 ahead of the general election on Oct. 15

Kevin Dorius cast his early ballot and talked about the issues he’s keeping an eye on

The advanced polls are open in Revelstoke today and Oct. 12 at the community centre for locals looking to cast their vote in the municipal election early.

The election is heating up following the all-candidates forum on Monday. From transit, to the environment, to the hot button issue of housing, candidates discussed how they would take on Revelstoke’s biggest challenges if they were elected. With ten days until the election, voters are starting to cast their votes.

Catching up with Community Futures general manager, Kevin Dorrius, outside of the advanced polls, he said that voting in any election, whether it’s a federal or municipal election is everyone’s civic duty.

“Elections are important to me. It’s our civic duty. I never miss an election since I became eligible to vote,” said Dorrius.

Dorrius said that he’s followed this election closely, attending the all-candidates forum for all three hours and also going out to the Board of Education All-Candidates session on Tuesday night. The main topic of concern for Dorrius is similar to that of many in the town.

“Like everybody else, housing, sustainable growth, and development is very important. But yeah, I mean, just making sure that we can take care of everybody with housing is the big thing,” said Dorrius.

Asked if he had a message for other residents and voters alike, Dorrius’s message was simple.

“Everybody should be out. Like it blows my mind that we don’t have 95 per cent voter turnouts in this country. Because to you know, it’s so important. And as far as I’m concerned, don’t complain if you don’t vote. That’s that would be the big message is that you know, like, if you want to be a keyboard, Warrior, fair enough. Just vote,” said Dorrius.

The next day for advanced polling is on Oct. 12, with the general election on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Back program doubles volunteer base, celebrates another successful year

READ MORE: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022Revelstoke