Adventure park in early planning stages for Penticton Indian Band

Penticton Indian Band working on major development deal

A major entertainment development may be coming to the Penticton Indian Band.

According to a press release, the PIB Development Corporation is in “due diligence stages of planning an ‘Adrenaline Super Park’ facility with Avion Developments Inc.

The project concept consists of a family-oriented action adventure park that will have a sky chair with walking and nature trails accommodating access to zip lines, a mountain coaster, a waterpark and a multi-level mountain bike terrain park showcasing cultural heritage and environmental stewardship.

Chief Chad Eneas, according to the release, is excited about the opportunity for economic development and said that this development will be completed in true partnership with the band.

The project will also have an adventure playground that complements the area by adding a host of activities to the Penticton and South Okanagan areas. Other facilities consist of a motorsports super centre that includes an event based asphalt oval, world-class member-based road course, go-kart track, and an off-road vehicle thrill park.

Additional attractions include an amphitheatre, concert stage and bull riding event centre adjacent to an RV Park and Tenting Facility along with a Park Village for shops, restaurants and support facilities to provide a complete on-site experience.

Where it might be located on the band is still a mystery.

“Until we have completed the land designation process, I am unable to disclose specific site location,” said Mike Campoi, director of projects and partnerships for the PIBDC, in an email.

Jonathan Baynes, CEO of the PIBDC, sees this as an opportunity for creating economic prosperity across multiple generations and ensuring a legacy for economic growth.

Expected benefits include the respectful use of relatively unutilized land with a reasonable footprint while creating significant community pride, employment and economic development, along with a significant number of long-term jobs for youth emphasizing employment career growths in tourism, construction and management.

The super park, according to the release, will create significant business opportunities for PIB band members and Penticton area businesses.

