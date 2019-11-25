AdventureSmart will once again be at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for opening day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Adventure smart in the Revelstoke area this winter

AdventureSmart BC team in Revelstoke for Welcome Week

The AdventureSmart team is in Revelstoke this week increasing awareness on backcountry safety in hopes of reducing the number and severity of Search and Rescue callouts in the area.

Since the beginning on 2019, the Revelstoke Search and Rescue team has responded to approximately 65 callouts, the majority of them in the winter months.

Across the province there are over 1,700 search and rescue incidents annual, with 80 groups made up of 2,500 volunteers responding to those incidents, according to BC AdventureSmart.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Search and Rescue just wants to get you home safe

“BC AdventueSmart increases awareness to help reduce the number and severity of incidents by delivering outdoor recreation safety programs to outdoor enthusiasts, to students at schools, to outdoor clubs and at workplaces to upwards of 20,000 face-to-face annually,” said a news release from BC AdventureSmart.

Find the AdventureSmart team at the Volunteer Fair on Nov. 26, or hear from them at Avalanche Canada’s Staying Alive event on Nov. 27. They will also be onsite at opening day on Nov. 30.

Some tips for the upcoming season:

Skiing (alpine)

Alpine resorts are bordered by uncontrolled wilderness areas. Respect the boundary lines and don’t ski out of bounds. Make sure you know the Alpine Responsibility Code and learn about the danger of tree wells.

Backcountry skiing

Skiing in backcountry areas means severe weather and avalanches are real hazards. You and everyone in your group must be self-sufficient—carrying all the proper gear (transceiver, shovel, and probe) and have avalanche training.

READ MORE: Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling in backcountry areas means severe weather and avalanches are real hazards. You and everyone in your group must be self-sufficient—carrying all the proper gear (transceiver, shovel, and probe) and have avalanche training.

Winter recreation (snowshoeing, hiking, etc.)

Snowshoeing and hiking in winter conditions can be hazardous. If you are travelling through avalanche terrain, you and everyone in your group must be self-sufficient—carrying all the proper gear (transceiver, shovel, and probe) and have avalanche training.

Avalanche Awareness

If you are travelling through avalanche terrain, you and everyone in your group must be self sufficient— carrying all the proper gear (transceiver, shovel, and probe) and have avalanche training.

Find trip planning and other resources online at adventuresmart.ca/tripplanning/planning.htm

 

