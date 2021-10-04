(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

Healthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium

Castlegar Rebels and Grand Forks Border Bruins in a September pre-season game. Photo: Jennifer Small
KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores

The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)
Nominations open for 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The Scoop. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Sept 26 – Oct 2