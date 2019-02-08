Affordable homes in the works for Revelstoke

In response to Revelstoke’s need for more affordable housing for people, the Province has purchased a 1.21-hectare (three-acre) school property.

The Province purchased the Revelstoke Board of Education’s Mount Begbie property at 420 Downie St. for $1.5 million. The property is large enough to accommodate a range of housing projects that could benefit tourism industry employees, low- to moderate-income families and seniors.

“Our government knows that housing affordability is a serious concern for people in Revelstoke,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Addressing that concern takes a government that is committed to working with partners to deliver the housing that people need. With this land, we will be able to work closely with the city, residents and local businesses to create housing that benefits people, local businesses and the entire community.”

BC Housing will work with the city, local partners and the surrounding community to develop a comprehensive strategy to deliver much-needed affordable housing for families, seniors and youth working in the area.

“The board recognizes the capacity and resources that BC Housing can bring to bear in support of housing in our community and we are pleased that one of the board’s sites can support this initiative in our community,” said Bill MacFarlane, chair, Revelstoke Board of Education. “We are confident that this work will build on the earlier community consultations done by our board.”

In the next few months, BC Housing will issue a request for proposals for a planning consultant to lead the public engagement and concept development for the site.

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, Minister of Education —

“Affordable housing is a key priority for our government, and this purchase is a great example of ministries and local governments working together in partnership to build better communities throughout B.C.”

Gary Sulz, mayor, City of Revelstoke —

“This project is an opportunity for us to work together to create housing that works for the community, supporting local families, businesses and seniors.”

Quick Facts:

• A housing needs and assessment completed by the City of Revelstoke in August 2018 found that the city needed 208 subsidized housing units and 216 market rental units.

• To address the issue of housing affordability for British Columbians, the Province is curbing speculation in B.C.’s housing market and building 114,000 affordable market rental, non-profit, supported social housing and owner-purchase housing through partnerships.

• Budget 2018 launched the most significant investment in housing affordability in B.C.’s history — more than $7 billion over 10 years.

Learn More:

Read Homes for B.C., government’s 30-point plan to address housing affordability for British Columbians: https://www.bcbudget.gov.bc.ca/2018/homesbc/2018_Homes_For_BC.pdf