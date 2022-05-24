Parkdale Place Housing Society has a proposed development for the Legion Village property in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Affordable housing development proposed in Summerland

Parkdale Place Housing Society has acquired Legion Village property on Dixon Avenue

The Parkdale Place Housing Society is proposing a development for the Legion Village property at 13609 Dixon Ave., Summerland.

The housing society recently acquired the land and buildings and is planning a new development to provide Summerland seniors with affordable housing.

In addition, the plans call for the construction of a primary care medical centre on the main floor, the society said in a news release.

The proposal requires changing the Official Community Plan designation from Medium Density Residential to High-Density Residential and changing the zoning from Medium Density Residential to High-Density Residential, with site-specific regulations that would allow a health care facility and a daycare facility and specific parking requirements.

A public meeting on this development proposal is scheduled for June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre.

