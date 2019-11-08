The BC Housing/Canadian Mental Health Association project at 540 3rd St. SW in Salmon Arm, with 67 affordable housing units and 38 units with on-site supports for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, is progressing on schedule. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site in Salmon Arm expected to be finished by fall 2021

While it undoubtedly seems like a long wait for some people, the affordable housing project in Salmon Arm is moving along as planned.

This past summer, BC Housing announced a project in Salmon Arm in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). It consists of construction of 67 affordable housing units, as well as an additional 38 units with on-site supports for people who are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

BC Housing reported to Black Press on Nov. 7 that construction is on schedule for the two four-storey affordable rental buildings at 540 3rd St. SW. The 67 units will be a mix of one- to four-bedroom units for families, seniors and people with disabilities. Rents will be geared to income, which means people will pay approximately 30 per cent of their gross household income. BC Housing states construction of the two buildings is expected to be complete by winter 2020.

Read more: Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Read more: Construction of 70 affordable rental units in Salmon Arm set for summer

In a third adjacent building, the 38 supportive homes will be built for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Each unit will be a self-contained studio home that includes a bathroom and kitchenette. A communal kitchen, dining area and laundry facilities will also be provided on-site. Rent will be set at shelter rates of $375.

BC Housing states construction of the third building will begin March 2020, with completion expected in fall 2021.

Dawn Dunlop, executive director with CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke, said it’s CMHA’s intention to do some community outreach probably about six months before the new units are complete.

“We’re getting a lot of calls about people applying and how they apply. We already deliver social housing, so we’re encouraging that if you need housing now, apply on The Housing Registry.

Six months before the new units open, she says, information sessions will be held to let people know how to apply for them.

