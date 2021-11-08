Affordable housing secured in Enderby

Those struggling to keep a roof over their head have increased housing security Enderby.

Turning Points Collaborative, a non-profit society, is expanding its services to include new sites in Enderby.

The society recently acquired the 10-unit Cedar Park Inn property just north of town, and through low-cost financing from BC Housing’s HousingHub program, assumed ownership of the 19-unit Hillside Apartments building at the south end of town. Both properties will become part of Turning Points’ Affordable Housing programs, ensuring much needed affordable housing stock for the citizens of Enderby.

“We have seen the need for affordable housing in Enderby grow over the past few years,” Turning Points executive director and Enderby resident Randene Wejr said. “When these properties became available, we felt the time was right to take them on and introduce our organization to the city.”

Both properties currently operate as low-income rental housing and have 100 per cent occupancy. While the properties require some upgrades and maintenance, nobody currently renting in these units will be asked to vacate for construction or see an increase in their rental fees.

“These new properties in Enderby are ‘affordable housing,’ which simply means rents will stay affordable,” Wejr said. “They will house all sorts of community members – seniors, folks on income assistance or disability assistance, or families struggling to make ends meet.”

Turning Points has been operating in the Okanagan since 1957, and has a long history of providing housing, outreach, addictions support, and social services to communities throughout the valley. Wejr hopes that this can be the beginning of a valuable relationship with the City of Enderby.

“I was born and raised in this community. I live here and I see the need,” Wejr said. “While these projects may not offer the wrap around support services that some individuals may need – in this rental climate, providing affordable housing is critical. Our goal is to earn the trust of the community of Enderby as a provider of housing and other important social support services.”

The purchase of the Hillside Apartments property was made possible by a partnership with the province, through BC Housing’s HousingHub program, to the tune of $1.8 million and a grant of $245,000 to help with renovations.

“The purchase of the Hillside Apartments means that these homes will be preserved as affordable rental housing for people in Enderby,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Thanks to the partnership between Turning Points Collaborative and the province, through BC Housing, tenants don’t have to worry about potential increases in rent or worse – losing their home because of redevelopment.”

