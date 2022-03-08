African circus sells out Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

The Kalabanté Productions team of performers with the crowd at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt) Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt) Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt) Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt) Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt) Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)

Daring acrobatics, vibrant costumes, and intricate choreography were on display as heart-beat djembe pulsed from the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre last weekend where residents took in Afrique en Cirque by Kalabanté Productions.

Revelstoke was treated to two sold out shows on Saturday (Mar. 5). According to Maggie Davis, General Manager of Arts Revelstoke, both children and adults in attendance were smiling from ear-to-ear and bouncing in their seats while taking in the performance.

Afrique en Cirque by Kalabanté Productions is a performance featuring a group of acrobats performing eye-widening movements to the beat of djembe drummers from Guinea.

Kalabanté Productions was created in 2007 by Yamoussa Bangoura, a Guinean artist who now resides in Montreal. He teaches various artistic disciplines, such as African dance and traditional music of West Africa.

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents show support for Ukraine at Grizzly Plaza

READ MORE: Prioritizing storytelling and truth

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtsRevelstoke