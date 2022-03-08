African circus sells out Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

The Kalabanté Productions team of performers with the crowd at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)The Kalabanté Productions team of performers with the crowd at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)Afrique en Cirque featured daring acrobats performing to the frantic rhythm of live djembe drummers from Guinea. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)

Daring acrobatics, vibrant costumes, and intricate choreography were on display as heart-beat djembe pulsed from the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre last weekend where residents took in Afrique en Cirque by Kalabanté Productions.

Revelstoke was treated to two sold out shows on Saturday (Mar. 5). According to Maggie Davis, General Manager of Arts Revelstoke, both children and adults in attendance were smiling from ear-to-ear and bouncing in their seats while taking in the performance.

Afrique en Cirque by Kalabanté Productions is a performance featuring a group of acrobats performing eye-widening movements to the beat of djembe drummers from Guinea.

Kalabanté Productions was created in 2007 by Yamoussa Bangoura, a Guinean artist who now resides in Montreal. He teaches various artistic disciplines, such as African dance and traditional music of West Africa.

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents show support for Ukraine at Grizzly Plaza

READ MORE: Prioritizing storytelling and truth

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtsRevelstoke

Previous story
Okanagan College hosts ‘A Conversation About Ukraine’

Just Posted

The Kalabanté Productions team of performers with the crowd at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. (Photo by Christine Love Hewitt)
African circus sells out Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Six Okanagan chambers call for end to COVID-19 mandates in B.C.

<em></em>A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. On Day 11 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities, and it appeared that a second attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had failed due to continued violence. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Okanagan College hosts ‘A Conversation About Ukraine’

First West Credit Union and its local divisions, including the Okanagan-based Valley First, have donated $25,000 to support Ukraine relief efforts (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky).
Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts