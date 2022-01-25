Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

After school vans shot at with BB guns outside Kelowna YMCA

The incident happened on Hartman Road sometime on Jan. 15

Two vans used for after-school transportation and programs were recently targeted by vandals outside the YMCA on Hartman Road.

The two white Ford Transit 350 Sunshine Coach vans had most of the windows shot out with a BB gun, on Jan. 15. According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, 10 windows were broken.

“This was the second occurrence in two weeks, causing the vans to be taken off the road for maintenance instead of being used by the facility for children’s after-school transportation and programs,” stated crime stoppers.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

READ MORE: No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

READ MORE: Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Sicamous housing report shows lack of rentals forcing residents into ‘unsafe’ housing
Next story
Canada faces criticism for ‘soft’ response to Ukraine amid Russia threat

Just Posted

Biking the trails in Revelsotke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Outdoor group urges B.C. government to expand budget for recreation

Kelowna airport is streamlining COVID testing for international travelers (file photo)
Kelowna International Airport pre-flight PCR testing available at ski resorts

Jacob Smith in front of the net against the Chase Heat at the Revelstoke Forum on Tuesday (Jan. 18) night. (Matthew Timmins Photography)
Hat-trick hockey: Recapping a successful week for the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Vernon Vipers grad Adam Tambellini is among 25 players named to Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster for Beijing. (Black Press - file photo)
BC Hockey League alumni part of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster