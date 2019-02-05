Aiming for slope stability at Highway 97 rock slide

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed on Tuesday morning, due to the rock slides late last week, with an update from Drive BC expected at noon.

A rock scaling team, along with geo-technical engineers identified a blast line that was being drilled yesterday with blasting expected later on Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Driver films rock slide

According to MLA Dan Ashton, further technical evaluation would then be required to ensure that slope stability has been obtained. He said once that occurs then debris removal can occur and limited traffic flow can being, subject to all safety factors have been met.

Related: Chamber pres concerned about economic impact of extended Highway 97 closure

“However, given many variables yet to be known and pending the afternoon blasting, in my view it is more likely that possible access through the area may not be until sometimes (Tuesday). Again, this is based on (Monday’s) activities concluding successfully,” said Ashton.

This news article will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the day.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.