RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and suffered severe injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A pedestrian suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of 53rd Avenue at 2:30 p.m. and a medevac was called in.

The air ambulance used the north end of the Village Green Centre parking lot to land, but was not needed as the patient was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating.

