Hayes Creek Fire Chief Rob Miller said the tree which caught the ATV was fortunately placed. Photo submitted

Girls injured in crash that left ATV hanging from a tree near Princeton

Air ambulance crew assists victims

Two girls were injured Sunday Sept. 20 in a ATV crash that left their machine hanging in a tree.

An air ambulance crew was called to assist the victims, who fell to the bottom of a steep incline.

The accident occurred at about 2 p.m., at Thirst Lake near Princeton Summerland Road, according to Hayes Creek Fire Chief Rob Miller.

When the fire department arrived it found “a quad hanging in a tree halfway down a very steep, rocky slope…As luck would have it, this is the only tree on the rock bluff and without it, the outcome would have been much worse.”

One girl was taken to Princeton General Hospital with multiple contusions and bruises. Speed or careless driving are not considered factors.

“A witness stated the couple stopped too close to the road edge to take in the view, and it gave way tumbling them down the steep slope,” said Miller. “The family has a seasonal cabin at Osprey Lake and wish to thank the citizens who assisted before crews arrived.”

The machine was licensed and insured, and the youths were in sight of their parents.

Hayes Creek firefighters used a winch attached to it its Rescue Engine to retrieve the ATV.

