A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for unconfirmed report of a pedestrian struck by a train. (Contributed)

Air ambulance dispatched to Salmon Arm

Unconfirmed report of train striking pedestrian Sunday just before 12 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports from the Shuswap say a pedestrian has been struck by a train.

The incident is believed to happened shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, on the tracks near Lakeshore Drive.

A B.C. Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed in a field just a few blocks away. Ground ambulances are believed to have taken an injured person to that spot.

More to come…

