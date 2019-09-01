FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. (The Canadian Press)

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Air Canada says a flight from Shanghai to Vancouver was diverted to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport after a crack developed in one of the pilot’s windows.

The airline says the windows are double-paned and the diversion was essentially a precautionary measure.

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Air Canada says the passengers are staying in hotels while the aircraft is repaired.

It says the plane is set to leave Tokyo for Vancouver on Monday.

A spokesperson for the airline did not share any information about the cause of the crack.

ALSO READ: Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday
Next story
Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

Just Posted

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

As part of Parks Canada wildfire risk reduction plan

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

Revelstoke roads and weather: severe thunderstorm watch today

High 23 degrees

Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The consultation process began without council approval

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Similkameen mountain goats being tracked to avoid potential human-wildlife conflict

10 mountain goats have been collared and monitored using GPS collars since June

Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Narcan nasal spray handed out on Overdose Awareness Day in Okanagan

The spray is four times the injectable dosage, pharmacists say

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Most Read