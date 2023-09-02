Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

The statement stretches from the Shuswap to Osoyoos

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)

A special air quality statement is in place for the majority of the Okanagan to start the Labour Day long weekend.

Environment Canada put the statement in place because of various wildfires across the Okanagan including the Grouse Complex of fires in West Kelowna and the Bush Creek East fire in Shuswap.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” states Environment Canada. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

People who live in the area with heart and lung disease, older adults, children, and people who are pregnant should be aware when being outdoors as they are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects.

The statement stretches from the North Shuswap down to Osoyoos and is in place until 6:30 p.m. Princeton, Merritt, Kamloops, Revelstoke, and Golden do not have the air quality statement in place.

