Air tankers have landed in Penticton ready to fight wildfires when needed

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
The pilots landed the three air tankers and one bird dog at the Penticton airport base on Saturday. Penticton will be their base until at least Aug. 31. (Monique Tamminga Western News)The pilots landed the three air tankers and one bird dog at the Penticton airport base on Saturday. Penticton will be their base until at least Aug. 31. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
The pilots landed the three air tankers and one bird dog at the Penticton airport base on Saturday. Penticton will be their base until at least Aug. 31. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
The pilots landed the three air tankers and one bird dog at the Penticton airport base on Saturday. Penticton will be their base until at least Aug. 31. (Monique Tamminga Western News)The pilots landed the three air tankers and one bird dog at the Penticton airport base on Saturday. Penticton will be their base until at least Aug. 31. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Air tankers have touched down in Penticton, ready and able to fight wildfires if and when they arrive.

The pilots landed the three air tankers and one birddog plane at the Penticton airport on Saturday. Penticton will be their base to fight wildfires until Aug. 31. BC Wildfire Services’ contract can be extended if necessary if there is ongoing wildfire activity or continued dry conditions, said Greg Adams, BC Wildfire Services Air Attack Officer.

There are seven pilots and one air attack officer based out of Penticton.

As well, there are three aircraft maintenance engineers and two loader technicians. The loader technicians are responsible for mixing the retardant and loading retardant into the airplanes.

Fire retardant is the red substance dropped out of the bombers and onto the interface of fires.

The air tanker group in Penticton can go anywhere in the province but will primarily fight wildfires in the southern areas of B.C., said Adams. They helped with the Mount Christie fire last summer and all the fires in 2018.

There are eight air tanker groups at various locations throughout the province and 15 spread across B.C. that can be used where B.C. has heightened wildfire activity.

Wildfire season runs from April 1, 2021 and will officially end on March 31, 2022.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, there have already been 154 wildfires this year, with the majority of them being human-caused.

Penticton saw three wildfires spark in one day last month.

READ MORE: 3 wildfires in one day

In 2018, B.C. experienced the worst fire season on record with more than 2,000 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned, according to new statistics released by Statistics Canada.

READ MORE: Penticton blanketed in smoke for 2018 summer

The Christie Mountain fire last August was powerful but short lived. BC Wildfire Services managed to contain the fire less than three weeks after it started.

In southern B.C., grass fire season in typically in the spring until the grass turns green. Generally, in southern B.C., there is increased wildfire activity picking up in mid-July until mid-September. There are exceptions based on the current weather patterns.

READ MORE: Life of a wildfire fighting pilot

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit
Next story
2021 census responses due May 11

Just Posted

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada is one of four ecosystem restoration groups to receive sizeable funding from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo courtesy WPEF-C.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation gets $600K grant from CBT

WPEF-C one of four ecosystem projects to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust funding

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Rick Fall checks the blisters on his feet. The 61 year old runs roughly 50 km per day on his 4,200 cross country journey to raise money for childhood cancers. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. athlete runs through Revelstoke for childhood cancer

Rick Fall aims to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Sally Ginter has begun a role as chief executive officer with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Contributed)
VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Chief executive officer had earlier worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Tacos Del Norte in Penticton will be closed Tuesday, May 4 until further notice due to a break-in. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Break-in cancels Taco Tuesday in Penticton

Tacos Del Norte was forced to close on Tuesday after they were broken into overnight

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

The Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution

Jeffrey Van Woerden was acquitted of assaulting a known gang member during an arrest

Most Read