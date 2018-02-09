Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

Police say the person was seriously injured in the avalanche

A person has been airlifted to Calgary with serious injuries after an avalanche was triggered near Hospital Creek, police say.

Golden-Field RCMP was notified of the avalanche just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

“Back country enthusiasts, be it mechanized or non-mechanized users, are asked to be aware of avalanche and weather condition for their area and to ensure that they check current avalanche conditions at avalanche.ca prior to participating in these outdoor activities,” the news release said.