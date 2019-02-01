(Wikimedia Commons)

Alabama man gets 48-year sentence after fatal argument over popcorn

Richard Wilson, 28, was sentenced in Johnny Waits’ 2016 death after being found guilty in 2018

A man who got in an argument with his cousin over popcorn and struck him in the head with a baseball bat has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for manslaughter.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 29-year-old Richard Wilson was sentenced Thursday in Johnny Waits’ 2016 death. He was found guilty in October.

Wilson’s attorney says Waits had asked Wilson for some of his popcorn. When Wilson refused, the attorney says Waits cursed at him, put a knife to his stomach and walked away. The attorney says Waits then returned, put the knife to Wilson’s neck and punched him in the face.

A court document says Wilson retrieved a bat and struck Waits, who tried to stab him. Wilson swung the bat again, hitting Waits in the head. He died weeks later.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88
Next story
PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

So far, 40 cm has fallen. Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Due to high avalanche danger

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

‘There’s a fundamental failure in housing’ says MP Wayne Stetski

Stetski says the Trudeau Liberals are failing when it comes to providing affordable housing

Economist: Gas prices will increase with Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Revelstokians can expect to pay three cents more per litre

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Pirate Loppet takes to the trails at Larch Hills

Elementary students in the Shuswap enjoy a fun day of cross-country competition

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read