Part of Canada’s land border with the United States is pictured closed at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act, invoked in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

RCMP in British Columbia say four Americans have been fined $500 each for violating emergency orders under the Quarantine Act.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion in the Vancouver area late last month.

She says police found the vehicle and determined the driver and three passengers were in breach of restrictions in place for Americans travelling to and from Alaska through Canada.

Such travellers allowed a reasonable length of time to take the most direct route to their destination, and receive a tag for their rear-view mirror that indicates the date they must leave the country.

Roberts says it appears the four Alaskans weren’t on the most direct path to Washington state, and were staying in B.C. outside the prescribed timeline.

The four travellers were escorted to the Peace Arch border crossing and Roberts says there were no indications they posed a public health risk.

She said similar situations have so far been rare.

“We believe the majority of citizens that are either travelling in B.C. because they’re deemed essential service, or they’re transiting through British Columbia, have been compliant,” Roberts said.

READ MORE: Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

READ MORE: Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

alaskaBritish ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

Just Posted

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

Glimpses pf Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 3

What was making headlines 100 years ago?

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What are you running away from?

Getting out of town is a great stress reliever

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Public hearing for Hay Rd. housing project coming up, pre-registration required

First public hearing since the pandemic coming up Sept. 17

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Painted chairs to brighten Okanagan communities

Lake Country community project fills void left by cancelled ArtWalk festival

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Most Read