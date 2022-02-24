Alberta finance minister Travis Toews and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Lieutenant Governor chat during the speech from the throne in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. It’s budget day in Alberta, and Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta aiming for budget rebound on soaring oil and natural gas prices

Kenney promises budget will include natural gas rebates

It’s budget day in Alberta, and Premier Jason Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system.

Kenney says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a system that has too few hospital beds, labs and intensive care spaces.

He says the budget will include a historic investment in health care that has been made possible by a strong economy hitting on all cylinders on all fronts.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the bottom line is looking better, but warns all Albertans aren’t sharing in the good times.

She says Kenney’s policies and changes have clawed back money from vulnerable Albertans and cost families more in taxes, power bills, insurance and school fees.

Notley says the budget has to address that disparity, especially as inflation is sharply raising the cost of food and other basic needs.

Kenney has promised the budget will include rebates for those facing high natural gas costs.

—The Canadian Press

