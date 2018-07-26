The BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta. IMAGE: BC Wildfire Service

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen firefighters from across the provincial border.

Through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) mutual aid agreement, the BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta.

“These additional resources will be stationed in the Southeast Fire Centre and will assist with current wildfires on the landscape,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“These crews will also be available to be relocated throughout the region as required.”

Since lightning-sparked wildfires took off in B.C. Last week, the fire situation has calmed.

Related: Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

Related: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

There are just seven Wildfires of Note remaining in the province at this time. All seven are showing little activity as of Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders and alerts for these fires have been rescinded and firefighters have made substantial gains calming the blazes.

For the latest on the wildfire situation in the Okanagan and Similkameen click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP recover $40,000 worth of stolen property
Next story
Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

Just Posted

South Okanagan woman returns from 6 months in Guyana

After five decades of service work, Merle Kindred shows no signs slowing down

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Revelstoke athletes find success in Cowichan at BC Games

10 Revelstoke athletes made the trip this past weekend to Cowichan for… Continue reading

Ministry updates CSRD on plans for improving highway between Shuswap and Alberta border

Provincial government’s labour reform may delay tendering for Trans-Canada Highway projects.

Growls and Hugs for July 25

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

Bat stats: Public’s help needed in tracking activity

If you find a bat, dead or alive, do not touch it with your bare hands

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Vernon on pace for record tourism year

Panel discusses tourism numbers, activities at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Placer Mountain fire near Keremeos grows to 800 hectares

BC Wildfire is increasing efforts to extinguish the high elevation Placer Mountain Fire

Most Read