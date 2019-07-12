Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top cour

Alberta wants to have its say when British Columbia goes to the Supreme Court for a ruling on who is in charge of interprovincial projects like pipelines.

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top court.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the B.C. Court of Appeal made it clear in its May ruling that the federal government, not the provinces, has sole authority over projects that cross provincial boundaries.

ALSO READ: Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

Kenney says the B.C. court action is a bid to limit Alberta’s oil resources from getting to the coast and, from there, fetching a better price overseas.

Alberta and B.C. have been battling for years over energy issues, particularly the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Alberta has already passed a law allowing it to cut existing oil shipments to B.C. in retaliation if it so chooses, which British Columbia is also challenging in court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Just Posted

The Long War returns to Revelstoke for a third time

The Vancouver-based band said they are happy to return as part of Summer Fest

Localized burning today on Mount Revelstoke

Parks Canada said it’s for a fire guard for future prescribed burning

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 10

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 12, 1899 One end of the… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun today

High 26 degrees

MP Wayne Stetski impersonated through Facebook scam

He wants to remind constituents and his Facebook followers to be vigilant

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

14,147 signatures to oppose BC Housing project in Kelowna

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Air Force officer from Okanagan will march in the Netherlands

Lieut. Valair hopes to walk in her grandfather’s footsteps over four days in Nijmegen

Most Read