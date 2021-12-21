Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta tightens COVID rules, cuts capacity for world junior hockey

New restrictions are to come into effect on Friday.

Alberta is bringing in stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including a capacity limit for the world junior hockey tournament.

Premier Jason Kenney says large venues that seat more than 1,000 people, including sports arenas, will be capped at half capacity.

Eating and drinking while seated in the venues will be banned.

He says restaurants will be limited to 10 people per table.

The restrictions are to come into effect on Friday.

Canada is scheduled to open the world junior championship on Sunday against the Czechs at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

— Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Rapid testing to expand; return of mass-vaccination sites for COVID booster shots in B.C.
Next story
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

The purple indicates areas that TELUS has expanded their 5G network to. (Photo via TELUS)
Golden now part of TELUS 5G network

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee says it’s time to celebrate the sun as the days will soon be getting longer with the arrival of Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. (Pixabay.com)
Get Outdoors! And celebrate the sun

While it's not out of the realm of possibility, Salmon Arm currently has no plan to add glass to its curbside recycling collection program such as what recently rolled out in the North Okanagan. (File photo)
Glass recycling pickup returns to Okanagan