Police in Summerland have received reports of damage to vehicles with Alberta license plates. (Black Press file photo)

Alberta vehicles allegedly damaged in Summerland

Lug nuts loosened, windows smashed in several instances in Okanagan community

Vehicles bearing Alberta license plates have been allegedly vandalized in Summerland.

In late July, an Alberta woman’s car received damage to the hub and rim, when the front wheel came off while driving on Highway 1 near Canmore, Alta.

The woman had been staying with her parents in Summerland for three weeks before the incident occurred.

More recently, two trucks with Alberta license plates were damaged while in Summerland.

READ ALSO: Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

READ ALSO: Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

The two vehicles, both parked on Giants Head Road, had their driver’s side and passenger’s side windows smashed.

Nothing was taken from either of the vehicles, said Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP detachment.

While each of the vehicles in these instances had Alberta license plates, and while Alberta motorists have received vandalism and angry notes elsewhere in British Columbia this year, Preston said the incidents might not be done by people targetting Albertans.

“It just happened that all three were from Alberta,” he said.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Preston added that British Columbia residents driving with Alberta license plates should switch to B.C. plates.

“If you’re going to be living here, you should have a B.C. license plate,” he said.

Those new to the province have 90 days to switch to a B.C. driver’s license and 30 days to switch their vehicle registrations and insurance. There are some exceptions, for students and foreign workers.

Those who do not have their license switched to a B.C. driver’s license could face a charge of driving without a license, which comes with a $276 fine.

Those who reside here but do not have B.C. license plates could be charged with driving without insurance. This comes with a fine of $598. Also, their vehicle could be towed, Preston said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Passengers escape unharmed from destructive houseboat fire in Shuswap

Just Posted

LETTER: Revelstoke does not need proposed Hay Rd. development

The development calls for 60 housing units

Which streets in Revelstoke have the most crashes?

The data was recently released by ICBC

LETTER: Kiss the caribou goodbye

Kiss the caribou goodbye Revelstoke! The $1.1 million funding from the B.C.… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Improving highway safety

Highway 97 has seen plenty of collisions and accidents over the years

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Passengers escape unharmed from destructive houseboat fire in Shuswap

Cause of blaze on Mara Lake under investigation, flames erupt at 2 a.m. Aug. 4

Alberta vehicles allegedly damaged in Summerland

Lug nuts loosened, windows smashed in several instances in Okanagan community

Interior Health reports nine new cases of COVID-19, 149 linked to Kelowna

Nine new cases were reported in the Interior Health region over the long weekend’s four reporting periods

Former Kelowna resident makes fundraising goal for cancer fertility treatments

Rebecca Hamilton recieved a boost in a battle against cancer - $25,000 for post chemo treatments

Study shines light on what makes LGBTQ+ youth feel safe in a community

The study goes beyond looking at school or family supports

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

UPDATE: Water bombers attack wildfire north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Wildfire BC reports fire is still classified out of control, 25 personnel on ground

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

Most Read