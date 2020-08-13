Aldo Shoes is closing its Orchard Park Mall store permanently. (Aldo Shoes - Facebook)

Aldo Shoes’ Kelowna store to close permanently

The branch is among those closing as the company restructures to deal with COVID-19 debt

Aldo’s Kelowna store will be closing permanently, but there is no word yet on when exactly that will be.

In an emailed statement, ALDO said the Kelowna store’s closure is part of the restructuring that the company is going through as it navigates COVID-19.

In early May, Aldo Group Inc. applied for creditor protection to allow it to restructure and better deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has said it doesn’t know how long the restructuring process will start or exactly how many stores will be closed.

“Our goal is to emerge from these proceedings as quickly as possible,” the company wrote in an online statement.

“As part of the planned restructuring of the business, we expect to close several stores over the next six months. At this point, we cannot confirm exactly which stores will be closed until we start the restructuring process.”

Aldo said its Kelowna store will remain open for liquidation for the time being.

