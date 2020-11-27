Cst. Dane Storey was recognized as a member of Alexa’s Team, a provincial recognition paying tribute to police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads. (Submitted/Revelstoke RCMP)

Cst. Dane Storey was recognized as a member of Alexa’s Team, a provincial recognition paying tribute to police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads. (Submitted/Revelstoke RCMP)

Alexa’s Team awarded to Revelstoke RCMP officer

Cst. Dane Storey removed 59 impaired drivers from B.C. roads in 2019

Cst. Dane Storey of the Revelstoke RCMP was recognized as an Alexa’s Team member for his work improving road safety in the Columbia-Shuswap.

Storey removed 59 impaired drivers from B.C. roads and highways in 2019 and he has already surpassed that in 2020, with 62 investigations to date.

“Cst. Storey clearly leads by example with his attention and dedication in both identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways, in turn protecting all of us and our families as a result,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds, acting detachment commander in Revelstoke, in a news release.

READ MORE: 2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Alexa’s Team pays tribute to the dedicated RCMP and municipal police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of drivers affected by alcohol or drugs on B.C.’s roads and highways.

The provincial recognition program is named in honour of four-year-old Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in Delta in 2008.

Storey was presented with a letter from the Middelaer family, a plaque and an RCMP Traffic Service challenge coin.

READ MORE: RCMP warn of scammer pulling at heart strings

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Just Posted

Figure skaters in the old skating rink in the 1940s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4034)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 26

A look a local history as recorded by the newspaper

Cst. Dane Storey was recognized as a member of Alexa’s Team, a provincial recognition paying tribute to police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads. (Submitted/Revelstoke RCMP)
Alexa’s Team awarded to Revelstoke RCMP officer

Cst. Dane Storey removed 59 impaired drivers from B.C. roads in 2019

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens for the season tomorrow, Nov. 27, 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Know before you go: Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens tomorrow

Masks are mandatory, lineup opens at 6:30 a.m.

COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
UPDATE: 22 COVID cases in 14 days in Revelstoke

Interior Health is calling the increasing number of cases a community cluster

Revelstoke City Council has appointed a chief election officer, requiring an election within 80 days. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City appoints chief election officer, has 80 days to host election

The suggested date to host the byelection is Feb. 13, 2021

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Tim Hortons in Lake Country banded together to help raise more than $4,700 for the local food bank through its Smile Cookie campaign. (Photo submitted)
Lake Country Tim Hortons brings smiles to food bank

Annual Smile Cookie campaign raises $4,735

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

RCMP searched for a suspect in Polson Park following an assault on a woman Thursday, Nov. 26. (Morning Star file photo)
Public warned after woman assaulted in Vernon’s Polson Park

RCMP on the hunt for suspect, described as in his 30’s

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)
Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

Most Read