Alexa’s Team awarded to Revelstoke RCMP officer

Cst. Dane Storey was recognized as a member of Alexa’s Team, a provincial recognition paying tribute to police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads. (Submitted/Revelstoke RCMP)

Cst. Dane Storey of the Revelstoke RCMP was recognized as an Alexa’s Team member for his work improving road safety in the Columbia-Shuswap.

Storey removed 59 impaired drivers from B.C. roads and highways in 2019 and he has already surpassed that in 2020, with 62 investigations to date.

“Cst. Storey clearly leads by example with his attention and dedication in both identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways, in turn protecting all of us and our families as a result,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds, acting detachment commander in Revelstoke, in a news release.

Alexa’s Team pays tribute to the dedicated RCMP and municipal police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of drivers affected by alcohol or drugs on B.C.’s roads and highways.

The provincial recognition program is named in honour of four-year-old Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in Delta in 2008.

Storey was presented with a letter from the Middelaer family, a plaque and an RCMP Traffic Service challenge coin.

