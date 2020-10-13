The Enderby Fire Department battled a structure fire north of the city toward Grindrod off Highway 97A, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

All accounted for after structure fire at North Okanagan garlic farm

RCMP confirm everyone associated with the property are safe

An investigation into the cause of a structure fire in Enderby on Sunday is ongoing, RCMP said.

The Enderby Fire Department was called to reports of a structure fire at a garlic farm north of the city toward Grindrod Sunday, Oct. 11, at around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, a tarp-covered structure on the property was fully engulfed in flames. Inside were two recreational vehicles parked side by side according to the property owner and an individual was living in one of them.

Explosions alerted the neighbours to the ongoing situation.

Neighbour Bruce Schartner said he heard “one or two explosions” before rushing over.

“When I was there, there were several more explosions,” Schartner said.

“There is a person that is living there, kind of off the grid, so there are propane tanks and solar panels,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter.

Vetter said emergency responders were not positive if the individual was in the structure at the time of the fire as he reportedly “comes and goes.” Firefighters searched through the debris in an attempt to locate the person.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleksi confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 13, everyone associated to the property has been accounted for and are safe.

“The incident is still under investigation and no criminality is suspected at this point,” Terleski said.

The fire was extinguished around two hours later and Vetter said it was too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Search on for transient resident associated with Enderby structure fire

READ MORE: Vernon police dog sniffs out Enderby man evading arrest

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada
Next story
Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Just Posted

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

UPDATE: Revelstoke woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Her family worried as she has post partum depression

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

All accounted for after structure fire at North Okanagan garlic farm

RCMP confirm everyone associated with the property are safe

Movie filmed in Okanagan suspended following positive COVID-19 test

Health authorities say there is no risk for locals

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

After losing two babies, the Tregonings have reached out to the community for assistance

Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

DunnEnzies wanted to help Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna through hard times

Most Read